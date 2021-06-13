Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Where’s the most expensive gas in Cumberland?

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aSzvbD000

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Cumberland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cumberland area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 322 S Centre St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

322 S Centre St, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

210 Greene St, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

Martin's

739 Park St, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Sheetz

429 Virginia Ave, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

Sheetz

10805 Mt Savage Rd Nw, Cumberland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

BP

1064 National Hwy, La Vale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 14606 Mcmullen Hwy. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
18
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Cumberland, MD
Cumberland, MD
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Cumberland, MDPosted by
Cumberland News Beat

Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cumberland

(CUMBERLAND, MD) According to Cumberland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. D & D Pit Stop at 13422 Mcmullen Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 210 Greene St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.