Where’s the most expensive gas in Cumberland?

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Cumberland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cumberland area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 322 S Centre St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 322 S Centre St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 210 Greene St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Martin's 739 Park St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Sheetz 429 Virginia Ave, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sheetz 10805 Mt Savage Rd Nw, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

BP 1064 National Hwy, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 14606 Mcmullen Hwy. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.