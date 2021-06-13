Where’s the most expensive gas in Cumberland?
(CUMBERLAND, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Cumberland?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cumberland area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 322 S Centre St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 14606 Mcmullen Hwy. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.