Recently, we had the opportunity to sample 6 single barrels from Western Spirits Beverage Company; you may. remember our previous episode. This was all in preparation for their upcoming release of Sam Houston Bourbon Release No. 6. We were honored to be selected, along with several other “bourbon influencers”, to help provide feedback that would contribute to a final batch for Release No. 6, a 15 year old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The Release is now on shelves and we were sent bottles of the final batch as a thanks for participating in this project for Sam Houston Bourbon. Check out this episode to get all the details of Release 6 and our thoughts on the final blend.