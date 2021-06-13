Cancel
Bonney Lake, WA

Are you overpaying for gas in Bonney Lake? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSzvWkF00

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Bonney Lake area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonney Lake area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bonney Lake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 11802 S Meridian.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

11802 S Meridian, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1502 S Meridian, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89

Shell

801 S Hill Park Dr, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$--
$--

Chevron

804 S Hill Park Dr, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

21406 Wa-410, Bonney Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.67

7-Eleven

3001 S Meridian, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.21
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 9801 204Th Ave E. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bonney Lake, WA
ABOUT

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

