Are you overpaying for gas in Bonney Lake? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Bonney Lake area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonney Lake area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bonney Lake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 11802 S Meridian.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 11802 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1502 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Shell 801 S Hill Park Dr, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Chevron 804 S Hill Park Dr, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 21406 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

7-Eleven 3001 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 9801 204Th Ave E. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.