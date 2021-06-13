Paying too much for gas Seguin? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEGUIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Seguin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seguin area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.53 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 953 W Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 953 W Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2999 N Sh-123 Bypass, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 103 E Kingsbury St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1805 W Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ 2.79

Sunoco 2728 N Austin St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 969 E Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.84 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 200 Ih-10 E. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.