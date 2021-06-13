Cancel
Seguin, TX

Paying too much for gas Seguin? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHfcg_0aSzvPZA00

(SEGUIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Seguin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seguin area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.53 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 953 W Court St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

953 W Court St, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2999 N Sh-123 Bypass, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Valero

103 E Kingsbury St, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1805 W Ih-10, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.11
$3.51
$2.79

Sunoco

2728 N Austin St, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.66
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Valero

969 E Ih-10, Seguin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.84
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 200 Ih-10 E. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

Seguin, TX
