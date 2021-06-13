Are you overpaying for gas in Clovis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CLOVIS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Clovis area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clovis area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at RedRock Oil, at 521 W Brady Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clovis area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

RedRock Oil 521 W Brady Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Love's Travel Stop 4700 Mabry Dr, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.44

Stripes 2900 Mabry Dr, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.