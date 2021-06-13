Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clovis, NM

Are you overpaying for gas in Clovis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
Clovis News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxW4Y_0aSzvOvf00

(CLOVIS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Clovis area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clovis area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at RedRock Oil, at 521 W Brady Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clovis area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

RedRock Oil

521 W Brady Ave, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.28

Love's Travel Stop

4700 Mabry Dr, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.44

Stripes

2900 Mabry Dr, Clovis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Clovis News Alert

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
22
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Redrock Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Posted by
Clovis News Alert

Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clovis

(CLOVIS, NM) According to Clovis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 3500 N Prince St. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at RedRock Oil at 521 W Brady Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.