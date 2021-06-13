Are you overpaying for gas in Clovis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(CLOVIS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Clovis area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clovis area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at RedRock Oil, at 521 W Brady Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clovis area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.