Granbury, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Granbury

Granbury Post
 8 days ago
(GRANBURY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Granbury?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Granbury area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2083 Weatherford Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2083 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

G Mart

3105 Lipan Hwy, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5681 Acton Hwy, Acton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Conoco

321 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.39
$2.79

Conoco

1611 S Morgan St, Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.39
$2.79

Conoco

901 Us-377 E , Granbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.39
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 1301 S Morgan St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Granbury Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

