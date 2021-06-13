Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Granbury

(GRANBURY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Granbury?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Granbury area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2083 Weatherford Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2083 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

G Mart 3105 Lipan Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5681 Acton Hwy, Acton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 321 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Conoco 1611 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Conoco 901 Us-377 E , Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 1301 S Morgan St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.