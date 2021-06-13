High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Danville as of Sunday

(DANVILLE, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Danville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Danville area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.14 to $3.32 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 102 N Paris St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 102 N Paris St, Catlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.22

Circle K 401 W Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Circle K 121 S Gilbert St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mach 1 510 N Gilbert St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.88 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 851 E Main St, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Phillips 66 616 S Bowman Ave, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meijer at 3649 N Vermilion St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.