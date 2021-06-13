Cancel
Danville, IL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Danville as of Sunday

Danville Times
 8 days ago
(DANVILLE, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.26 for gas in the Danville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Danville area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.14 to $3.32 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 102 N Paris St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

102 N Paris St, Catlin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.67
$3.87
$3.22

Circle K

401 W Main St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09

Circle K

121 S Gilbert St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Mach 1

510 N Gilbert St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.88
$3.09

Phillips 66

851 E Main St, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.55
$3.95
$--

Phillips 66

616 S Bowman Ave, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.94
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meijer at 3649 N Vermilion St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

