Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy has been proudly sober for more than two years now — and while he's given up drinking alcohol, he still smokes weed. In the Season 9 premiere, Raquel Leviss opened up about her now-fiancé's sobriety (as you can see in the clip first shared with Bravo Insider members, above). "James has made so much progress," she said in an interview in the episode. "He's been sober ever since I gave the ultimatum to him." Of James smoking weed, she added, "I guess you can say that James is a California sober."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO