El Centro, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in El Centro as of Sunday

El Centro Bulletin
 8 days ago
(EL CENTRO, CA) Gas prices vary across the El Centro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Centro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the El Centro area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2115 S 4Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2115 S 4Th St, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.69
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.29
$4.79

Chevron

1850 S Imperial Ave, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.59
$4.79
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$--
$4.29

Chevron

1302 S 4Th St, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.49
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.59

Shell

1690 S 4Th St, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
$--
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$--

Circle K

115 E Barioni Blvd, Imperial
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.01
$4.11
$4.21
$--
card
card$4.16
$4.26
$4.36
$--

76

525 S La Brucherie Rd, El Centro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.09
card
card$4.14
$4.24
$4.34
$4.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

