High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in El Centro as of Sunday

(EL CENTRO, CA) Gas prices vary across the El Centro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Centro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the El Centro area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2115 S 4Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2115 S 4Th St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 4.79

Chevron 1850 S Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.29

Chevron 1302 S 4Th St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Shell 1690 S 4Th St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ -- card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ --

Circle K 115 E Barioni Blvd, Imperial

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ -- card card $ 4.16 $ 4.26 $ 4.36 $ --

76 525 S La Brucherie Rd, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.14 $ 4.24 $ 4.34 $ 4.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.