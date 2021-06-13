Cancel
Hilo, HI

Are you overpaying for gas in Hilo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Hilo Today
 8 days ago
(HILO, HI) Are you paying too much for gas in Hilo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hilo area was $3.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hilo area appeared to be at Chika Nakano, at 90 Pookela St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chika Nakano

90 Pookela St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.50
$4.52

Shell

1104 Kilauea Ave, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$4.34

Hele

434 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.92
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

774 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$--

Hele

370 Kaumana Dr, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$--

Ohana Fuels

763 Leilani St, Hilo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 381 Makaala St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

