Are you overpaying for gas in Hilo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HILO, HI) Are you paying too much for gas in Hilo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hilo area was $3.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hilo area appeared to be at Chika Nakano, at 90 Pookela St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chika Nakano 90 Pookela St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.50 $ 4.52

Shell 1104 Kilauea Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ 4.34

Hele 434 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 774 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 370 Kaumana Dr, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ohana Fuels 763 Leilani St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 381 Makaala St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.