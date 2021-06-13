Cancel
Minot, ND

Paying too much for gas Minot? Analysis shows most expensive station

Minot Post
 8 days ago
(MINOT, ND) Gas prices vary across the Minot area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minot area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 215 E Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

215 E Central Ave, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14

Kum & Go

2626 E Burdick Expy, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.46
$3.14

M & H

25 Burdick Expy E, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Mobil

1105 S Broadway , Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$--

Simonson

1310 S Broadway , Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.89
$3.29
$3.09

Cenex

1809 S Broadway, Minot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 529 W Burdick Expy. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Minot, ND
