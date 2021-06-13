Cancel
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids golfers take different routes to state tournament

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Eckmann and Mady Maninga took different paths to qualify for the state Class AA girls golf tournament. Eckmann was in perfect position while Maninga faced a challenge in order to advance to state after the first 18 holes of the Section 8AA tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 7. Both Park Rapids golfers did what was necessary during the final 18 holes on June 8 to earn their first trips to state.

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
