Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Eureka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdJBR_0aSzv4MO00

(EUREKA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Eureka?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $4.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eureka area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eureka area appeared to be at Shell, at 1310 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eureka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1310 5Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$--
$4.49

Shell

2111 4Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.49

Chevron

2480 6Th St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.49

Shell

1434 Myrtle Ave, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.49

Shell

111 W Harris St, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$--
$4.49

Chevron

2806 Broadway, Eureka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
16
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Traffic
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Eureka, CAPosted by
Eureka Journal

Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Eureka

(EUREKA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eureka area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon. Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1679 Myrtle Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Eureka, CAPosted by
Eureka Journal

Take a look at these homes on the market in Eureka

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic Myrtletown location for this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large bonus room over garage with scenic views; situated on an oversized lot
Eureka, CAPosted by
Eureka Journal

Eureka calendar: Coming events

1. Summer Kick-off Celebration!; 2. “Concealed Carry Initial Training”; 3. Circus, Carnival - Freshwater, CA 2021; 4. California Concealed Weapons (CCW) Course; 5. Old Town Farmers Market Eureka;