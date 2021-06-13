Are you overpaying for gas in Eureka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(EUREKA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Eureka?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $4.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eureka area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eureka area appeared to be at Shell, at 1310 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eureka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1310 5Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.49

Shell 2111 4Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.49

Chevron 2480 6Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.49

Shell 1434 Myrtle Ave, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.49

Shell 111 W Harris St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 2806 Broadway, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.