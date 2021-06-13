Where’s the most expensive gas in Sherman?
(SHERMAN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sherman?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sherman area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sherman area appeared to be at Exxon, at 106 Sunset Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sherman area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1621 Texoma Pkwy. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.