Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherman, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sherman?

Posted by 
Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lu3Z_0aSzv2aw00

(SHERMAN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sherman?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sherman area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sherman area appeared to be at Exxon, at 106 Sunset Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sherman area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

106 Sunset Blvd, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Shell

2107 N Us-75, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

3001 Loy Lake Rd, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

3100 Us-75 N, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.94

Exxon

201 S Dewey Ave, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$--

Mobil

4424 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1621 Texoma Pkwy. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman, TX
9
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherman, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Sherman, TXPosted by
Sherman Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in Sherman right now

(SHERMAN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sherman, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. Lucky Stop at 429 N Sam Rayburn Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 106 Sunset Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Sherman, TXPosted by
Sherman Dispatch

Take a look at these homes for sale in Sherman

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MULTIPLE OFFERS. ALL OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED Monday. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in West Sherman. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tile in
Sherman, TXPosted by
Sherman Dispatch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Sherman Saturday

(SHERMAN, TX) According to Sherman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1621 Texoma Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shamrock at 820 E Lamar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.