Parkersburg, WV

Where’s the most expensive gas in Parkersburg?

Parkersburg Voice
 8 days ago
(PARKERSBURG, WV) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Parkersburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Parkersburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1212 Avery St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1212 Avery St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--

BP

2301 Pike St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Marathon

2300 Pike St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$--
$--

BP

710 Rayon Dr, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Marathon

116 Point Dr, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$--
$3.19

Shell

720 Division St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1100 Grand Central Ave. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

