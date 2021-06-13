High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lenoir as of Sunday

(LENOIR, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Lenoir area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lenoir area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lenoir area appeared to be at Food Fare, at 139 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Food Fare 139 Main St, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.09

All Star 2638 Norwood St Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

BP 2765 Hickory Blvd, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.67 $ --

Shell 1494 Cajah Mountain Rd, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

DK 538 Main St, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 215 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 915 Blowing Rock Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.