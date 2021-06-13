High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lenoir as of Sunday
(LENOIR, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Lenoir area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lenoir area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lenoir area appeared to be at Food Fare, at 139 Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.52
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 915 Blowing Rock Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.