Lenoir, NC

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lenoir as of Sunday

Lenoir Updates
 8 days ago
(LENOIR, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Lenoir area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lenoir area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lenoir area appeared to be at Food Fare, at 139 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Food Fare

139 Main St, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.45
$3.09

All Star

2638 Norwood St Sw, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$3.09

BP

2765 Hickory Blvd, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.67
$--

Shell

1494 Cajah Mountain Rd, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$2.99

DK

538 Main St, Hudson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.49
$--

Shell

215 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.52
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 915 Blowing Rock Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lenoir, NC
