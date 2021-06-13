Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tupelo

(TUPELO, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Tupelo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tupelo area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 438 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 438 E Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.89

Little Ted's 843 S Green St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 850 N Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1159 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 2501 W Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 214 S Thomas St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 318 S Gloster St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.