Tupelo, MS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tupelo

Tupelo Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0aSzuz2Z00

(TUPELO, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Tupelo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tupelo area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 438 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

438 E Main St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89

Little Ted's

843 S Green St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Chevron

850 N Gloster St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1159 S Gloster St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--

Marathon

2501 W Main St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

214 S Thomas St, Tupelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 318 S Gloster St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

