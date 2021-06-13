Cancel
France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The G7 group of nations may have its differences with China over issues such as forced labour and human rights, but it is not a club that is hostile to the Asian economic powerhouse, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

“China is an economic rival from whom we expect the full respect of (international trade) rules,” Macron told a news conference at the end of a summit of G7 leaders in Britain.

