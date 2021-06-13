Cancel
Wilmington, MA

Selectmen To Lift COVID-19 Local State Of Emergency; Discuss Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Remembrance & More At June 14 Meeting

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen meets this Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. There are some noteworthy items on the agenda, including:. Selectmen will consider providing a farmers market winery license to Aaronap Cellars, which would like to sell wine at the Wilmington Farmers Market.

wilmingtonapple.com
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Jeff Hull
