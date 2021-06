Here's a look at 10 potential contenders for the U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines. Patrick Reed won the PGA Tour event at Torrey in January. Jon Rahm would seem to be the next young player to break through for his first major. He won his first PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines. Not to be overlooked are the obvious choices like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. And then there's Phil Mickelson. He turns 51 on the eve of the U.S. Open. He also is the last player to win a major at the PGA Championship last month.