Don’t overpay for gas in Hammond: Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAMMOND, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Hammond?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hammond area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hammond area appeared to be at Rende's, at 306 W University Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Rende's 306 W University Ave, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hoppin Harley's 48012 La-1065, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.99

Texaco 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 42560 Pumpkin Center Rd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Chevron La-442, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Exxon La-442, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2805 W Thomas St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.