Hammond, LA

Don’t overpay for gas in Hammond: Analysis shows most expensive station

Hammond Daily
 8 days ago
(HAMMOND, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Hammond?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hammond area ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hammond area appeared to be at Rende's, at 306 W University Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Rende's

306 W University Ave, Hammond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Hoppin Harley's

48012 La-1065, Tickfaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.24
$3.64
$2.89
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.74
$2.99

Texaco

43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, Hammond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

Chevron

42560 Pumpkin Center Rd, Hammond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.59
$--
$--

Chevron

La-442, Tickfaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.94

Exxon

La-442, Tickfaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2805 W Thomas St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

