Orangeburg, SC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Journal
 8 days ago
(ORANGEBURG, SC) Gas prices vary across the Orangeburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orangeburg area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP

3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$--

Exxon

3692 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Xpress Travel Center

1935 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Shell

3599 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1111 Boulevard St, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.99
$3.39
$--

Carolina Petro

1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.37
$3.80
$2.99
card
card$2.85
$3.37
$3.80
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2737 North Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

