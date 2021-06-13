Analysis shows most expensive gas in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Gas prices vary across the Orangeburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orangeburg area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3687 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Exxon 3692 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Xpress Travel Center 1935 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 3599 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1111 Boulevard St, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Carolina Petro 1014 Cannon Bridge Rd, Orangeburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.37 $ 3.80 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.37 $ 3.80 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2737 North Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.