Minnesota State

2 dead, 1 hospitalized in separate Minnesota water incidents

New Haven Register
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people drowned and a child who was found unresponsive in a pool was hospitalized in three separate incidents in Minnesota on Saturday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Chandra Mohan Laghuvaram, of Plymouth, was swimming in the St. Croix River when he went under for reasons that aren't clear. The Washington County Fire and Rescue found Laghuvaram in about 8 feet of water and brought him to shore, where medics unsuccessfully tried to revive him.

