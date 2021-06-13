Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Don’t overpay for gas in Kalispell: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSvB4_0aSzugW000

(KALISPELL, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Kalispell?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalispell area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kalispell area appeared to be at Cenex, at 120 W Idaho St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

120 W Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

196 3Rd Ave E N, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$3.19

Cenex

305 E Idaho St, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

76

2075 Lasalle Rd, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.75
$3.19

Cenex

2490 Us-93 N, Kalispell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
14
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Idaho State
Local
Montana Traffic
Kalispell, MT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Cenex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Kalispell, MTPosted by
Kalispell Dispatch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Kalispell Saturday

(KALISPELL, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Kalispell, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2330 Us-93 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1090 N Meridian Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Posted by
Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: JUST LISTED! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath turn-key ready home is on a dead end road and just down the street from Evergreen Junior