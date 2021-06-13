Don’t overpay for gas in Kalispell: Analysis shows most expensive station
(KALISPELL, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Kalispell?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalispell area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kalispell area appeared to be at Cenex, at 120 W Idaho St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.75
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.