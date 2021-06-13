Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Elizabethtown as of Sunday

Elizabethtown Digest
 8 days ago
(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across the Elizabethtown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Elizabethtown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 6085 Bardstown Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

6085 Bardstown Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

534 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

600 N Miles St, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Shell

5197 S Wilson Rd, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99

Amoco

912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Kroger

3040 Dolphin Dr, Elizabethtown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Neighborhood Market at 317 W Dixie Hwy. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

