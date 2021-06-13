High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Elizabethtown as of Sunday

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across the Elizabethtown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Elizabethtown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 6085 Bardstown Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 6085 Bardstown Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 534 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 600 N Miles St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 5197 S Wilson Rd, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Amoco 912 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Kroger 3040 Dolphin Dr, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Neighborhood Market at 317 W Dixie Hwy. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.