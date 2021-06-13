Cancel
Del Rio, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Del Rio

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qG1zR_0aSzuXWL00

(DEL RIO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Del Rio area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Del Rio area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 1009 Veterans Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart

1009 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

100 E Gibbs St, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

616 Dr Fermin Calderon Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3820 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2231 Ss-239, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$3.19

Stripes

203 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 200 Ave F. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Del Rio, TX
With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

