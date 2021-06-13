Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Del Rio

(DEL RIO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Del Rio area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Del Rio area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 1009 Veterans Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 1009 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 100 E Gibbs St, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 616 Dr Fermin Calderon Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3820 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2231 Ss-239, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Stripes 203 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 200 Ave F. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.