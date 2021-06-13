Are you overpaying for gas in Muskogee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MUSKOGEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Muskogee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Muskogee area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2300 S 32Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskogee area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2300 S 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 2.95

Phillips 66 1910 N Main St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 550 N Main St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Sinclair 4300 E Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 2.81 card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 2.81

Kum & Go 2315 Chandler Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ -- $ 2.97

Kum & Go 2400 E Hancock Rd, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.