Are you overpaying for gas in Muskogee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MUSKOGEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Muskogee area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Muskogee area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2300 S 32Nd St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskogee area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.28
$3.48
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.07
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$3.37
$2.81
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.