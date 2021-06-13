Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Muskogee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArNh7_0aSzuNwJ00

(MUSKOGEE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Muskogee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Muskogee area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2300 S 32Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskogee area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

2300 S 32Nd St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.28
$3.48
$2.95

Phillips 66

1910 N Main St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

550 N Main St, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.07
$--

Sinclair

4300 E Chandler Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$--
$3.37
$2.81
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$2.81

Kum & Go

2315 Chandler Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$--
$2.97

Kum & Go

2400 E Hancock Rd, Muskogee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1010 W Shawnee St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee, OK
13
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

