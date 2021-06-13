Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Don’t overpay for gas in Roseburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkgr1_0aSzuLAr00

(ROSEBURG, OR) Gas prices vary across the Roseburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Roseburg area was $3.37 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.23 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roseburg area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69

Chevron

345 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

Texaco

912 Se Stephens St, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59

Chevron

2625 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39

76

2611 Nw Edenbower Blvd, Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.49
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.65

Chevron

5146 Old Or-99 S , Roseburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

