Don’t overpay for gas in Roseburg: Analysis shows most expensive station
(ROSEBURG, OR) Gas prices vary across the Roseburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Roseburg area was $3.37 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.23 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roseburg area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.49
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29
|card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.