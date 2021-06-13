Paying too much for gas Longview? Analysis shows most expensive station
(LONGVIEW, WA) Gas prices vary across the Longview area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.75, with an average price of $3.49 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Longview area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1410 Ocean Beach Hwy.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.65
$3.85
$3.95
$--
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.65
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.83
$--
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 807 S Pacific Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.