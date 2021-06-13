Cancel
Wilmington, MA

VIDEO: Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Wilmington Library Summer Reading Program For Kids

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — Enter into raffles for fun wildlife experiences like a Whale Watch, a New England Aquarium Membership, a Crane Beach Parking Permit, and even Drive-In Movie Gift Certificates by completing activity and logging badges! More prizes throughout the Summer Reading Program include a library 150th anniversary cap, a free book, a free ice cream, or a hummingbird feeder! Participate in a scavenger hunt around town, make animal-themed crafts, participate in hands-on wildlife programs! Sign up on Beanstack to get started.

