VIDEO: Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Wilmington Library Summer Reading Program For Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Enter into raffles for fun wildlife experiences like a Whale Watch, a New England Aquarium Membership, a Crane Beach Parking Permit, and even Drive-In Movie Gift Certificates by completing activity and logging badges! More prizes throughout the Summer Reading Program include a library 150th anniversary cap, a free book, a free ice cream, or a hummingbird feeder! Participate in a scavenger hunt around town, make animal-themed crafts, participate in hands-on wildlife programs! Sign up on Beanstack to get started.wilmingtonapple.com