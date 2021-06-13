Don’t overpay for gas in Elmira: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ELMIRA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Elmira?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elmira area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 155 Madison Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elmira area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill 155 Madison Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

Kwik Fill 357 S Walnut St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

Sunoco 625 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ --

Speedway 2036 College Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.05

Kwik Fill 1997 Lake Rd, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

Mobil 219 Oakwood Ave, Elmira Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to On The Way at 102 S Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.