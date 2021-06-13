Cancel
Crossville, TN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Crossville?

Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 8 days ago
(CROSSVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Crossville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Crossville area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crossville area appeared to be at Shell, at 1897 Genesis Road.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1897 Genesis Road, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Sunoco

489 West Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Miller Mart

1588 Miller Ave, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Speedway

1898 Genesis Rd, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.29

Shell

190 Peavine Rd, Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.39

Pilot

2449 Genesis Rd , Crossville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.07
$3.53
$3.35
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.53
$3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to SK Mart at 1931 N Main St. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

