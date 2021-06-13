High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Galveston as of Sunday

(GALVESTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Galveston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Galveston area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 8115 Harborside.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 8115 Harborside, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 8220 Harborside Dr, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Exxon 3228 Broadway, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3627 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.53 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 6810 Seawall Blvd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.