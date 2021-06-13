Cancel
Galveston, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Galveston as of Sunday

Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSztlxq00

(GALVESTON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Galveston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Galveston area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 8115 Harborside.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

8115 Harborside, Galveston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

8220 Harborside Dr, Galveston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.34
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.34

Exxon

3228 Broadway, Galveston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3627 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.53
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 6810 Seawall Blvd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

