Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, SC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Beaufort?

Posted by 
Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vo5lL_0aSztk5700

(BEAUFORT, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Beaufort?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaufort area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.86 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Shell, at 3530 Trask Parkway.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3530 Trask Parkway, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Shell

96 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Parker's

133 Sams Point Rd, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.59
$2.94

Exxon

1 Fairfield Rd, Lady's Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Enmarket

2265 Boundary St, Beaufort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1301 Ribaut Rd, Port Royal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunhouse at 3448 Trask Parkway . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
11
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Shell#Sunhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related