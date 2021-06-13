Where’s the most expensive gas in Beaufort?

(BEAUFORT, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Beaufort?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaufort area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.86 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Shell, at 3530 Trask Parkway.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3530 Trask Parkway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 96 Sea Island Pkwy, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Parker's 133 Sams Point Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ 2.94

Exxon 1 Fairfield Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 2265 Boundary St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1301 Ribaut Rd, Port Royal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunhouse at 3448 Trask Parkway . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.