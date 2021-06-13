Where’s the most expensive gas in Beaufort?
(BEAUFORT, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Beaufort?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaufort area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.86 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Shell, at 3530 Trask Parkway.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.59
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunhouse at 3448 Trask Parkway . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.