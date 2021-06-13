Where’s the most expensive gas in Sierra Vista?

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Sierra Vista area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sierra Vista area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5200 E Az-90.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 5200 E Az-90, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

76 2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 3.46 $ 3.32 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1497 E Fry Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.