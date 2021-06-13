Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sierra Vista?

Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 8 days ago
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Sierra Vista area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sierra Vista area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5200 E Az-90.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

5200 E Az-90, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.99
$3.59

76

2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$3.26
$3.46
$3.32
card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.51
$3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1497 E Fry Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
ABOUT

With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

