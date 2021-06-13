Where’s the most expensive gas in Sierra Vista?
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Sierra Vista area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sierra Vista area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5200 E Az-90.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$3.26
$3.46
$3.32
|card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.51
$3.37
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1497 E Fry Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.