Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Mt Pleasant: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iIew_0aSzthQw00

(MT PLEASANT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Mt Pleasant area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mt Pleasant area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.14 to $3.21 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Pleasant area appeared to be at Marathon, at 5025 E Pickard St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

5025 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.49
$3.79
$3.26

Marathon

1041 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$--

Next Door Food Store

629 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.40
$3.81
$3.26

Shell

718 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Shell

1911 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.26

Marathon

1324 W High St, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.53
$3.86
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 201 S Mission St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
2
Followers
19
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Mount Pleasant, MIPosted by
Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Mt Pleasant area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 201 S Mission St. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Marathon at 2025 E Remus Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.