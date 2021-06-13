Don’t overpay for gas in Mt Pleasant: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MT PLEASANT, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Mt Pleasant area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mt Pleasant area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.14 to $3.21 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Pleasant area appeared to be at Marathon, at 5025 E Pickard St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 5025 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.26

Marathon 1041 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ --

Next Door Food Store 629 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.40 $ 3.81 $ 3.26

Shell 718 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1911 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.26

Marathon 1324 W High St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.53 $ 3.86 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 201 S Mission St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.