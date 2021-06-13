Don’t overpay for gas in Columbus: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLUMBUS, MS) Gas prices vary across the Columbus area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Chevron, at 229 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbus area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 229 Main St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.02

Chevron 1512 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Texaco 2110 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ --

Texaco 2246 Military Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 2205 Us-45 N, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Shell 1313 Ms-69 S, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.