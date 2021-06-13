Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, MS

Don’t overpay for gas in Columbus: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLwbk_0aSztgYD00

(COLUMBUS, MS) Gas prices vary across the Columbus area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbus area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at Chevron, at 229 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbus area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

229 Main St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$3.02

Chevron

1512 Us-45 N, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Texaco

2110 Us-45 N, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.24
$--

Texaco

2246 Military Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$--

Shell

2205 Us-45 N, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$3.09

Shell

1313 Ms-69 S, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Columbus Post

Columbus Post

Columbus, MS
25
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Columbus, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Columbus, MSPosted by
Columbus Post

Columbus gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(COLUMBUS, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1913-A Us-45 N. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Chevron at 229 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.