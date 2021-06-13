High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Morristown as of Sunday

(MORRISTOWN, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Morristown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morristown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morristown area appeared to be at Shell, at 682 Us-25 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 682 Us-25 E, Bean Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

By-Lo Cherokee Dr, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 1104 South Cumberland, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Gas 'N Go 200 S Liberty Hill Rd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Zoomerz 1401 W Morris Blvd, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 2900 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1516 Buffalo Tr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.