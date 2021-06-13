Cancel
Morristown, TN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Morristown as of Sunday

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV0cd_0aSztffU00

(MORRISTOWN, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Morristown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morristown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morristown area appeared to be at Shell, at 682 Us-25 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

682 Us-25 E, Bean Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

By-Lo

Cherokee Dr, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

Shell

1104 South Cumberland, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Gas 'N Go

200 S Liberty Hill Rd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Zoomerz

1401 W Morris Blvd, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Shell

2900 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1516 Buffalo Tr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

