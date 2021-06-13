Don’t overpay for gas in Kingman: Analysis shows most expensive station

(KINGMAN, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingman?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kingman area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.36 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 777 W Beale St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kingman area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 777 W Beale St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ -- $ 3.59

Chevron 1224 W Beale St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1182 W Beale St, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 3401 N Stockton Hill Rd , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ -- $ --

Chevron 3260 E Andy Devine Ave , Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 2901 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Canada Mart at 210 W Andy Devine Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.