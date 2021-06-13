Cancel
Sebring, FL

Paying too much for gas Sebring? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okMIl_0aSztdu200

(SEBRING, FL) Gas prices vary across the Sebring area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sebring area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sebring area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1409 Us-27 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1409 Us-27 S, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.04

Chevron

3303 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3504 Us-27 S , Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.97

Chevron

1035 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Marathon

3901 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.19
$2.97

Sunoco

4200 Us-27 N, Sebring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.15
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3650 Us-27 N . As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

