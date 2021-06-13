Paying too much for gas Sebring? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEBRING, FL) Gas prices vary across the Sebring area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sebring area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.88 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sebring area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1409 Us-27 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1409 Us-27 S, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Chevron 3303 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3504 Us-27 S , Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Chevron 1035 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 3901 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.97

Sunoco 4200 Us-27 N, Sebring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3650 Us-27 N . As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.