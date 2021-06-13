Cancel
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Paying too much for gas Fort Walton Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station

Fort Walton Beach Post
Fort Walton Beach Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSztc1J00

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Walton Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Walton Beach area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

6 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

226 Hollywood Blvd Se, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$--

Exxon

659 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Tom Thumb

1209 Miracle Strip Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

180 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

