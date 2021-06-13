Paying too much for gas Fort Walton Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Fort Walton Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Walton Beach area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 521 Mary Esther Cut Off Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 6 Beal Pkwy Nw, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 226 Hollywood Blvd Se, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Exxon 659 N Beal Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 1209 Miracle Strip Pkwy Se, Fort Walton Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 180 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 91 Beal Pkwy. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.