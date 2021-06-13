Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salina

(SALINA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Salina area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salina area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.92 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salina area appeared to be at Dillons, at 1201 West Crawford.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Dillons 1201 West Crawford, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Kwik Shop 2003 S Ohio St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

24/7 Travel Store 2230 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.08 card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

24/7 Travel Store 671 Westport Blvd, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2250 N Ohio St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.42 $ --

Pilot 1944 N 9Th St, Salina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.46 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.87 $ 2.88 $ 3.45 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2919 Market Pl. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.