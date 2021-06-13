Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salina
(SALINA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Salina area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salina area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.92 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salina area appeared to be at Dillons, at 1201 West Crawford.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.08
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$--
$3.46
$3.29
|card
card$2.87
$2.88
$3.45
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2919 Market Pl. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.