Salina, KS

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Salina

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 8 days ago
(SALINA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Salina area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Salina area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.92 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salina area appeared to be at Dillons, at 1201 West Crawford.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Dillons

1201 West Crawford, Salina
Kwik Shop

2003 S Ohio St, Salina
24/7 Travel Store

2230 N 9Th St, Salina
24/7 Travel Store

671 Westport Blvd, Salina
Conoco

2250 N Ohio St, Salina
Pilot

1944 N 9Th St, Salina
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2919 Market Pl. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

