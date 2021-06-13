Cancel
Princeton, NJ

Don’t overpay for gas in Princeton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Princeton News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufKz4_0aSztZK000

(PRINCETON, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Princeton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Princeton area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.21, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Princeton area appeared to be at Shell, at 171 Us-206 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

171 Us-206 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.71
$--

Exxon

870 Us-206 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Lukoil

3513 Us-1 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.65
$3.75
$3.59
card
card$3.19
$3.75
$3.85
$3.59

Valero

78 Princeton-Hightstown Rd, West Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.79
$--

Shell

2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.45
$3.65
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.75
$3.29

Sunoco

3729 Us-1 S, Princeton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.21
$3.41
$3.27
card
card$3.09
$3.21
$3.41
$3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 4150 Us-1 N. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

