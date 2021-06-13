Don’t overpay for gas in Princeton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PRINCETON, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Princeton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Princeton area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.21, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Princeton area appeared to be at Shell, at 171 Us-206 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 171 Us-206 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.71 $ --

Exxon 870 Us-206 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Lukoil 3513 Us-1 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Valero 78 Princeton-Hightstown Rd, West Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 2951 Us-1 S, Lawrence Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Sunoco 3729 Us-1 S, Princeton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.27 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 4150 Us-1 N. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.