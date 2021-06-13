Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Island, NE

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Grand Island

Posted by 
Grand Island News Flash
Grand Island News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dwy0z_0aSztYRH00

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Grand Island area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Island area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Island area appeared to be at Pump & Pantry, at 704 W 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Pump & Pantry

704 W 2Nd St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

806 N Eddy St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Valero

715 S Locust St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

1404 W 2Nd St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Casey's

420 N Broadwell Ave, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

1814 N Eddy St, Grand Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1510 N Diers Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island, NE
7
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Grand Island, NE
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Pump Pantry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Grand Island, NEPosted by
Grand Island News Flash

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) According to Grand Island gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1510 N Diers Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 806 N Eddy St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Grand Island, NEPosted by
Grand Island News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Grand Island Saturday

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) According to Grand Island gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1510 N Diers Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 821 S Webb Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.