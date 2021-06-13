Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Are you overpaying for gas in Hutchinson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Hutchinson Today
 8 days ago
(HUTCHINSON, KS) Gas prices vary across the Hutchinson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hutchinson area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hutchinson area appeared to be at Kwik Shop, at 500 N Monroe St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hutchinson area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop

500 N Monroe St, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.30
$3.15

Kwik Shop

434 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.30
$3.15

Kwik Shop

1701 N Monroe St, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.30
$--

Kwik Shop

1401 E 4Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.30
$3.15

Kwik Shop

2617 N Main St, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.30
$--

Kwik Shop

1401 E 17Th Ave, Hutchinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.30
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 126 W Ave A. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

