Don’t overpay for gas in Pine Bluff: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Pine Bluff?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pine Bluff area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pine Bluff area appeared to be at Shell, at 5401 Dollarway Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5401 Dollarway Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Exxon 2901 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

SR Mart 5001 Dollarway Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.05 $ -- $ --

A & S Quick Mart S Blake St, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

United 5310 Dollarway Rd, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

Exxon 2901 W 28Th Ave, Pine Bluff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 2721 S Camden Rd. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.