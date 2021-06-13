Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YOoy_0aSztVn600

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Gas prices vary across the Klamath Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.47 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Klamath Falls area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Klamath Falls area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3434 S 6Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3434 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.43

Chevron

3301 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.01
$--

Chevron

5800 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.49

Chevron

5735 Altamont, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Ray's Market

4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 3817 Us-97N. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

