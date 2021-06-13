Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Klamath Falls

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Gas prices vary across the Klamath Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.47 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Klamath Falls area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Klamath Falls area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3434 S 6Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3434 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Chevron 3301 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.01 $ --

Chevron 5800 S 6Th St, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Chevron 5735 Altamont, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ray's Market 4237 Greensprings Dr, Klamath Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 3817 Us-97N. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.