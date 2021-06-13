Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Paying too much for gas Lumberton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Lumberton News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QeBA_0aSztS8v00

(LUMBERTON, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Lumberton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lumberton area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1906 Carthage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1906 Carthage Rd, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Dobb's

3001 W 5Th St, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.14

Liberty

2759 N Roberts Ave , Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5030 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

100 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$--

RJ's Easy GO

5105 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Gas at 2605 W 5Th St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

