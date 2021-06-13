Paying too much for gas Lumberton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LUMBERTON, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Lumberton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lumberton area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1906 Carthage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1906 Carthage Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Dobb's 3001 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Liberty 2759 N Roberts Ave , Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5030 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 100 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

RJ's Easy GO 5105 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Gas at 2605 W 5Th St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.