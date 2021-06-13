Where’s the most expensive gas in Twin Falls?
(TWIN FALLS, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Twin Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twin Falls area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twin Falls area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 2259 Addison Ave E.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.70
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.37
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.34
$3.49
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.