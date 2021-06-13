Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Where’s the most expensive gas in Twin Falls?

Posted by 
Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hY6b2_0aSztRGC00

(TWIN FALLS, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Twin Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twin Falls area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twin Falls area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 2259 Addison Ave E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

2259 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.55

Shell

3204 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.55

Shell

1662 Park View Dr, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.70
$--

Maverik

120 Main St., Kimberly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.37
$3.57
$--

Chevron

108 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.45

Phillips 66

240 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.34
$3.49
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls, ID
9
Followers
20
Post
735
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sinclair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
Twin Falls Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Twin Falls Saturday

(TWIN FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Twin Falls area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 688 Pole Line Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Twin Falls area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sinclair at 2259 Addison Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.