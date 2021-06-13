Where’s the most expensive gas in Twin Falls?

(TWIN FALLS, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Twin Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Twin Falls area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Twin Falls area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 2259 Addison Ave E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 2259 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Shell 3204 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.55

Shell 1662 Park View Dr, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.70 $ --

Maverik 120 Main St., Kimberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ --

Chevron 108 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

Phillips 66 240 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 731 Pole Line Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.