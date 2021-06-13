Are you overpaying for gas in Enid? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ENID, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Enid area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Enid area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 424 N Van Buren St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 424 N Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 3206 S Van Buren St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Love's Travel Stop 4104 East Randolph, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.01

Conoco 106 S 42Nd St, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1606 W Willow Rd, Enid

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1018 N Cleveland St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.