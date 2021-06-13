Are you overpaying for gas in Enid? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(ENID, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Enid area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Enid area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 424 N Van Buren St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.04
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.14
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.69
$2.79
$2.99
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1018 N Cleveland St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.