Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Are you overpaying for gas in Enid? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0aSztQNT00

(ENID, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Enid area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Enid area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 424 N Van Buren St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

424 N Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1005 E Garriot Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.04
$2.89

Phillips 66

3206 S Van Buren St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Love's Travel Stop

4104 East Randolph, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.14
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$3.01

Conoco

106 S 42Nd St, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.69
$2.79
$2.99
$2.99

Phillips 66

1606 W Willow Rd, Enid
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1018 N Cleveland St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Enid Updates

Enid Updates

Enid, OK
18
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OK
Enid, OK
Traffic
City
Enid, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Valero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid Updates

Trending local news in Enid

(ENID, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Enid area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Enid area, click here.
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid Updates

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Enid

(ENID, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Enid area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Oak Mart at 524 N Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 424 N Van Buren St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.